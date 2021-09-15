Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 28,323 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,323 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Shares of JNJ traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,095,660. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $179.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

