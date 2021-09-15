Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 65,693 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY reduced its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,495 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 65,693 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY owned about 0.15% of Darden Restaurants worth $28,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,619,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,354,616,000 after acquiring an additional 928,228 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 252.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 990,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,644,000 after acquiring an additional 709,123 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 8,784.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 581,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,634,000 after acquiring an additional 588,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 239.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 675,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,938,000 after acquiring an additional 476,779 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total transaction of $783,188.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 1,510 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $226,530.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,537,154.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,170,373 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners raised Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.29.

Shares of NYSE DRI traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $147.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.38 and a 12 month high of $153.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.76.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.