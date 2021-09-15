Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 679 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lessened its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,792 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in SEA were worth $10,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the second quarter worth about $517,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SEA by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,351 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Steadview Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 8.3% during the second quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 509,985 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $140,042,000 after buying an additional 38,902 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 17.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,252 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of SEA during the second quarter worth about $4,358,000. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen raised their price target on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on SEA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.42.

NYSE:SE traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $334.61. 65,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,800,735. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.17 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $141.85 and a fifty-two week high of $359.84.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

