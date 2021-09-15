Inverness Counsel LLC NY Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 31,501 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,061,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,365,000 after acquiring an additional 143,670 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ITOT traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,522. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.18. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $71.84 and a 52-week high of $104.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.