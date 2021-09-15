Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.87

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.87 and last traded at $12.87, with a volume of 116703 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.68.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,156,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,122,000 after purchasing an additional 344,395 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,143,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,545,000 after purchasing an additional 24,648 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 545,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 27,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

