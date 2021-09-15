Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Short Interest Down 73.9% in August

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 73.9% from the August 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Matthew Brill sold 3,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $82,486.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

VBF stock opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. Invesco Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $21.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Invesco Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

About Invesco Bond Fund

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

