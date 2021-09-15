Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMN) Trading Down 0.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMN) shares dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.67 and last traded at $25.67. Approximately 2,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 6,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.70.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.68.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.