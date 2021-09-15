Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) Shares Purchased by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,471 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of SFE Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. SFE Investment Counsel owned about 1.87% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 389.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 840,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,995,000 after buying an additional 668,810 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 351,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 24,071 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,584.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 327,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 308,239 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 73,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,078,000.

BSJO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,028. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day moving average is $25.05.

