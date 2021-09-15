Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Short Interest Up 295.8% in August

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 295.8% from the August 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average of $25.44. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $25.54.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 19,585 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,811,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,676,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 50,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.