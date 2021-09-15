Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Short Interest Up 295.8% in August

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 295.8% from the August 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average of $25.44. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $25.54.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%.
