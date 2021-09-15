Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.84

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.84 and last traded at $19.85, with a volume of 26022 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average is $18.35.

Get Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 734.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,970,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,363 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 30.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,778,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,494,000 after buying an additional 1,580,989 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 142.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,224,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,370 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the second quarter valued at $19,527,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,916,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,401,000 after purchasing an additional 708,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank is a leading global investment bank with a strong and profitable private clients franchise. A leader in Germany and Europe, the bank is continuously growing in North America, Asia and key emerging markets. Deutsche Bank offers unparalleled financial services in countries throughout the world.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.