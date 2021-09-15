Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PYZ) Shares Up 2.9%

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PYZ) shares rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $88.81 and last traded at $88.80. Approximately 8,676 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 25,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.27.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.14.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.