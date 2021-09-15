Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PUI) Shares Down 0.9%

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PUI) shares fell 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.00 and last traded at $34.00. 952 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 5,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.31.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.30.

