Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 728,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,078 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.71% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $20,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $27.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.43. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $28.86.

