Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Shares Bought by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,981,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,692,000 after acquiring an additional 76,933 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 543,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after purchasing an additional 103,367 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 425,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,574,000 after purchasing an additional 149,674 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 393,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,177,000 after purchasing an additional 45,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 491.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 273,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.30. The company had a trading volume of 8,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,764. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.96. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $24.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.