Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,418 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.89% of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,453 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 75,074 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 131.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 66,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 37,704 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,895,000. Finally, Vista Investment Management raised its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 21,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IPKW opened at $45.67 on Wednesday. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.71 and a fifty-two week high of $47.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.