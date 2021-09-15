Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Short Interest Down 74.8% in August

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decrease of 74.8% from the August 15th total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $18.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $69,000.

