Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Shares Acquired by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,450 shares during the period. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned 0.27% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $6,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 717,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,201,000 after buying an additional 45,892 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,625,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 95.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter.

PZA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,381. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.27 and a fifty-two week high of $27.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day moving average is $27.13.

