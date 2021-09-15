Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Sold by Mirsky Financial Management CORP.

Mirsky Financial Management CORP. trimmed its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,076 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. owned 0.09% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $5,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PDBC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,885,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,734,000 after buying an additional 6,165,982 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 912.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,278,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855,785 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth about $59,595,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 521.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,990,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 196.7% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,617,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,601 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.68. 68,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,606,059. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.12.

