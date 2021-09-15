Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,757,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,943 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.36% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $26,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 333,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after buying an additional 19,834 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 73,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 6,952 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 323,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth $1,544,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 186,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 48,767 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $15.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.11.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

