Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 464,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,795 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $7,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGX. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 940,927.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,763,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,452,000 after buying an additional 7,762,653 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,928,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 48.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,897,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,804 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $18,005,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,250,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,753,000 after purchasing an additional 809,870 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $15.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.11.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

