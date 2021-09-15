Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 2.0% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $377.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,710,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,776,973. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.77. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $260.11 and a 1 year high of $382.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.