Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,659,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,429 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $629,391,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 40,975.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,802,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,012 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,348,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,553.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,304,000 after purchasing an additional 778,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $374.15. 1,239,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,776,973. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $260.11 and a 12-month high of $382.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $369.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

