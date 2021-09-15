Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Boosted by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 6.4% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $27,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $374.63. 906,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,776,973. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $369.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.77. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $260.11 and a fifty-two week high of $382.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.