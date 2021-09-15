Invesco QQQ Trust (NYSEARCA:QQQ) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Invesco QQQ Trust (NYSEARCA:QQQ)’s share price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $378.41 and last traded at $378.05. Approximately 32,968,515 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 41,732,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $375.26.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.40.

