Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 330.9% from the August 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 86.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 372.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 45.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 280,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 87,444 shares during the period.

Get Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF stock opened at $37.71 on Wednesday. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.79 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.