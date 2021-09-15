Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 1.7% of Financial Architects Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $11,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000.

RSP stock traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $154.02. 53,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,530,509. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $103.48 and a twelve month high of $157.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.02.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

