Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 179.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,679 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 74.6% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 18,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,152,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 66,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 192,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,179,000 after purchasing an additional 26,387 shares during the last quarter.

SPLV stock opened at $63.21 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.92.

