Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.82% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $16,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XLG. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 75.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,666.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 14,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $342.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $339.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.65. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $249.34 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

