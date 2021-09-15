Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCM) Shares Down 1.7%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCM)’s stock price dropped 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $63.64 and last traded at $63.64. Approximately 593 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 7,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.72.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.25.

