Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a decline of 80.6% from the August 15th total of 272,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 61,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 47,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 33,226 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $776,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VRIG opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.09. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $25.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

