Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 171,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,176 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.24% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VRP opened at $26.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.16. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

