Investindustrial Acquisition (NYSE:IIAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IIAC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 100,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 86,634 shares.The stock last traded at $9.97 and had previously closed at $9.90.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87.

Investindustrial Acquisition (NYSE:IIAC) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIAC. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Investindustrial Acquisition during the first quarter worth $946,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Investindustrial Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Investindustrial Acquisition by 789.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 266,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 236,954 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Investindustrial Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Investindustrial Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,100,000. 46.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Investindustrial Acquisition (NYSE:IIAC)

Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

