Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September, 15th (ASML, BNR, COP, EZJ, KGX, LXS, NOEJ, WCH)

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2021

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, September 15th:

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €740.00 ($870.59) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €85.00 ($100.00) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €77.00 ($90.59) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) was given a €87.00 ($102.35) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) was given a €72.00 ($84.71) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 760 ($9.93) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €113.00 ($132.94) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) was given a €76.00 ($89.41) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) was given a €51.00 ($60.00) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €166.00 ($195.29) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

