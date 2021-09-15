Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September, 15th (ASML, BNR, COP, EZJ, KGX, LXS, NOEJ, WCH)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, September 15th:

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €740.00 ($870.59) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €85.00 ($100.00) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

was given a €77.00 ($90.59) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) was given a €87.00 ($102.35) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) was given a €72.00 ($84.71) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 760 ($9.93) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €113.00 ($132.94) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) was given a €76.00 ($89.41) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) was given a €51.00 ($60.00) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €166.00 ($195.29) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

