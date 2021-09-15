Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for E.On (EOAN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of E.On (FRA: EOAN) recently:

9/15/2021 – E.On was given a new €12.00 ($14.12) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/9/2021 – E.On was given a new €10.50 ($12.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/9/2021 – E.On was given a new €13.20 ($15.53) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/7/2021 – E.On was given a new €12.10 ($14.24) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

8/26/2021 – E.On was given a new €11.25 ($13.24) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/20/2021 – E.On was given a new €11.25 ($13.24) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/13/2021 – E.On was given a new €10.50 ($12.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/12/2021 – E.On was given a new €13.00 ($15.29) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

8/12/2021 – E.On was given a new €11.50 ($13.53) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/11/2021 – E.On was given a new €11.50 ($13.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/11/2021 – E.On was given a new €13.00 ($15.29) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

8/11/2021 – E.On was given a new €11.00 ($12.94) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/11/2021 – E.On was given a new €15.00 ($17.65) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

8/11/2021 – E.On was given a new €9.80 ($11.53) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

8/9/2021 – E.On was given a new €13.30 ($15.65) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

8/5/2021 – E.On was given a new €11.50 ($13.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/4/2021 – E.On was given a new €11.00 ($12.94) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/3/2021 – E.On was given a new €13.00 ($15.29) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/23/2021 – E.On was given a new €13.00 ($15.29) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Shares of E.On stock traded up €0.09 ($0.11) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €11.22 ($13.20). 4,135,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. E.On Se has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($12.71). The business has a fifty day moving average of €10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of €10.11.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

