Investment Management of Virginia LLC Buys Shares of 18,984 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,984 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.9% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 4.5% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.38.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.90. 106,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,780,113. The stock has a market cap of $242.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $55.14 and a twelve month high of $91.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.39.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $2,874,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $8,866,648.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

