Investment Management of Virginia LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 127.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 160,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,914,000 after purchasing an additional 89,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% during the second quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 23,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

In related news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 1,735 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $296,685.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,933. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total transaction of $157,563.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 57,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,020,481.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,576 shares of company stock valued at $9,478,456. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $169.78. The company had a trading volume of 160 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,377. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.77 and a 52 week high of $177.16. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.88.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

