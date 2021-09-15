Investment Management of Virginia LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC decreased its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 289.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKI traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.27. 1,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.75 and a 52 week high of $191.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

PKI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 price target (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.09.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

