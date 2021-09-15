Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 62,690 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,641% compared to the average volume of 2,287 call options.

CNQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

NYSE:CNQ traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.35. 285,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,208,620. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $38.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.89.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.3748 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -362.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,586,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,017,847,000 after acquiring an additional 24,956,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,765,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,297,561,000 after buying an additional 559,574 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 29,361,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $907,489,000 after buying an additional 7,331,600 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,566,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $728,445,000 after buying an additional 1,184,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,827,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $682,800,000 after buying an additional 2,543,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

