Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 16,748 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,351% compared to the average daily volume of 1,154 call options.

NexGen Energy stock opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. NexGen Energy has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $6.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 41.31, a current ratio of 41.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that NexGen Energy will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$6.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NexGen Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in NexGen Energy by 7.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,583,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,524,000 after buying an additional 335,560 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. L1 Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $47,595,000. Finally, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NexGen Energy by 24.5% during the second quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

