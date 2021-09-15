Investors Purchase High Volume of Clearwater Paper Call Options (NYSE:CLW)

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 4,009 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,062% compared to the average volume of 345 call options.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CLW shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Clearwater Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

NYSE:CLW traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.42. 2,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,664. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.24. Clearwater Paper has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $45.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.46. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $406.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clearwater Paper will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLW. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 3,040.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 109,975.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 409.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

