Investors Purchase High Volume of Clearwater Paper Call Options (NYSE:CLW)

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 4,009 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,062% compared to the average volume of 345 call options.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on CLW shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Clearwater Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.
NYSE:CLW traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.42. 2,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,664. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.24. Clearwater Paper has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $45.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLW. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 3,040.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 109,975.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 409.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.
Clearwater Paper Company Profile
Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.
Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?
Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.