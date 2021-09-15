Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,667 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 7.0% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,802,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,225,000 after acquiring an additional 117,935 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $2,026,000. GSI Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 26.9% in the second quarter. GSI Capital Advisors LLC now owns 181,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 38,487 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 1.9% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth $238,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INVH stock opened at $40.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 104.05, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $42.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.29.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. Research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

In related news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.88.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

