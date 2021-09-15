IONChain Price Down 12.9% Over Last 7 Days (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. During the last seven days, IONChain has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. One IONChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. IONChain has a total market capitalization of $345,349.71 and $2,979.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00063476 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002920 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.96 or 0.00147503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014228 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $411.46 or 0.00855329 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00046846 BTC.

IONChain Coin Profile

IONChain (IONC) is a coin. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 coins. The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain . The Reddit community for IONChain is https://reddit.com/r/ionchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

IONChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

