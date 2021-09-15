IOST (IOST) Price Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. During the last seven days, IOST has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. IOST has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and $823.34 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOST coin can now be bought for about $0.0782 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IOST alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.79 or 0.00329341 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00063434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.88 or 0.00147014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.82 or 0.00837523 BTC.

IOST Coin Profile

IOST (IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,099,719,631 coins. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . The official website for IOST is iost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.