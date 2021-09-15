Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Trading 9.7% Higher

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) shares traded up 9.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.98 and last traded at $23.85. 47,058 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,399,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.74.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.77.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.09.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4,827.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 51,360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

