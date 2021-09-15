iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW) fell 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.25. 48,377 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 575,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IPW. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of iPower in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of iPower in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.11.

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iPower Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPW. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iPower during the second quarter worth $107,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in iPower during the second quarter worth $215,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iPower during the second quarter worth $225,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iPower during the second quarter worth $2,192,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iPower during the second quarter worth $5,582,000. Institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

iPower Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPW)

iPower Inc supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

