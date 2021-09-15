IQeon Achieves Market Cap of $10.19 Million (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. IQeon has a total market cap of $10.19 million and $440,309.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IQeon has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One IQeon coin can now be purchased for $1.85 or 0.00003857 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00063676 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002884 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.63 or 0.00146898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014203 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $399.81 or 0.00831593 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00046398 BTC.

IQeon Coin Profile

IQeon (CRYPTO:IQN) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

Buying and Selling IQeon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

