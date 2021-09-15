IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,880 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.06% of IQVIA worth $28,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,675,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,289,380,000 after acquiring an additional 372,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,154,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $607,615,000 after purchasing an additional 69,450 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,881,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $556,509,000 after purchasing an additional 31,933 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,151,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,489,000 after purchasing an additional 39,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,453,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,820,000 after purchasing an additional 13,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQV stock opened at $257.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.55, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.21. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.00 and a fifty-two week high of $265.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.11.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.