iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Holdings Lifted by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,134 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 98,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,516,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.23. The company had a trading volume of 10,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,141. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.22 and its 200 day moving average is $86.24. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $86.06 and a twelve month high of $86.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.