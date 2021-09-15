iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 255.8% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.23. 10,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,542,141. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $86.06 and a 12 month high of $86.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

