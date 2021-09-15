iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 239,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 86,679 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.19% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $27,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 442.6% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period.

Shares of IEF opened at $117.40 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.78 and a 12-month high of $122.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.37.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

